Etienne Mahcupyan, Senior Advisor to Turkish Premier dismissed

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu, Etienne Mahcupyan, who is an ethnic Armenian, dismissed from his post on March 9 this year.

Report informs, this information circulated by the newspaper "Hürriyet".

In an interview Mahcupyan stated that due to the age limit on March 9 this year, he was dismissed from his post.

"Currently i perform my duties as honorary advisor.In this regard, there was one change: now I do not get paid.

E. Mahchupyan was born on March 9, 1950. According to Turkish law, after 65 years of civil servant is sent to retirement.