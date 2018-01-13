Erdoğan: Weapons sent to Syrian terrorists by US being used against Turkey

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ "With the Euphrates Shield operation we cut the terror corridor right in the middle".

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish President, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said speaking at the provincial congress meetings in eastern Elazığ province.

"We hit them one night suddenly. With the Idlib operation, we are collapsing the western wing. If the terrorists in Afrin don't surrender we will tear them down. In Manbij, if they break the promises, we will take the matter in our own hands until there are no terrorists left. They will see what we'll do in about a week", Erdoğan said.

R.T. Erdoğan added that the Turkish military destroyed 3,000 Daesh terrorists in the area from Jarabulus to Al Bab: "If necessary, we will destroy more 3,000 terrorists. Those who oppose us in this fight should look at themselves. We will sacrifice neither a pebble nor a son of this nation".

The Turkish President called on the country's allies: "I invite our allies, who support terrorist organizations in Syria, to test themselves. The U.S. sent 4,900 trucks of weapons in Syria. We know this. This is not what allies do. We know they sent 2,000 planes full of weapons. Thousands of weapons sent to the region are already on the black market and some of them are being used against us. We want to carry out our regional policy together with the United States. It cannot take place unilaterally. If US insists entering snake nest, we will take care of ourselves".

The President added that the country will not cooperate with the states not keeping their promises on Syria.