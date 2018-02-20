Erdoğan: We will clear Afrin of terrorists in days

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Army would siege Syria's Afrin city center in the coming days.

Report informs, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said

“In the coming days, the Turkish army will lay siege to the Afrin city center. There will no longer be an opportunity for arms shipments from the outside or a chance for the [PKK/PYD/YPG] terrorist organization to negotiate with anyone. In order to ensure the safety of our Syrian brothers and sisters and our own borders, our fight will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Erdoğan said.

“On the 32nd day of Operation Olive Branch, 1,715 terrorists have been neutralized and we have 32 martyrs,” he added. We did not go there [to Afrin] to cause destruction. We entered to make it a livable and safe region. It is important to us to ensure that everywhere we go remains secure,” he added.

The president said that Ankara was trying to remain in constant contact with all involved parties regarding Syria.