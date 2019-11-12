Issues to be discussed by Turkish and US presidents named

"My visit to the US coincides with a period when the relationship between the two countries passes through a difficult phase," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Report informs citing the NTV that the Turkish President spoke at a press conference held at the airport before leaving for the United States.

He said during the meeting with US President Donald Trump they would discuss concrete steps to take regarding the fight against every kind of terrorism, cooperation and strengthening coordination.

Before his departure, the president said the extradition of FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen will dominate the meeting’s agenda. Issue on Syria will be discussed in detail.

"Moreover, I will present to Donald Trump the documents indicating that the agreement between the US and Turkey on 'Operation Peace Spring' was not fully implemented."