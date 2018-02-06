Erdoğan: US weapons in Syria will be used against Iran or Russia - UPDATED

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will not buy defense systems, software or products from abroad except in emergency.

Report informs, President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Vowing to develop domestic military designs and systems, Erdoğan said Turkey was ready to cooperate with foreign defense firms that accepted Ankara's conditions, but that this would not lead to purchases of ready-made systems.

Turkish President stated that the United States should leave Syria's Manbij in Aleppo province as Ankara plans to return it "to its true owners."

He also added that Washginton had "calculations against Turkey, Iran and maybe Russia" in Syria, claiming that the US military presence there was directed against the aforementioned countries after Daesh’s (ISIS) defeat.

***

"Why does the US continue to send weapons to northern Syria even after Daesh has been cleared? Why are you still here, why do the weapons still arrive? You must have calculations against Turkey, Iran or maybe Russia," he added.

He noted that Turkey will take necessary measures regarding the delivery of weapons by the US to YPG terrorists in Syria.