Erdoğan: US gave some dollars to Daesh

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the United States of financial support to Daesh.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

"The US disappointed us very much. They said they were fighting against Daesh, and what they did? US gave some dollars to Daesh. The US did not keep most of its promises regarding the YPG/PYD terrorists in Syria and that Turkey does not want the same experience in Syria's Afrin".

He also stressed that citizens of Turkey are wondering what the US is doing in Syria.