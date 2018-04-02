Erdoğan: Turkish army plans new operations

© REUTERS

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Turkey finds terrorist groups outside the borders. They run away, we catch them”.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of 80 schools and 59 sports schools in Istanbul.

"They fled to Afrin (Syria), Sinjar (Iraq). We specifically told Baghdad that "If you can solve it, just go ahead or we will come and solve it”. We do not expect anybody's permission for this. Last night we were at the closest point to Afrin. We had a very nice meeting with our soldiers. Our army is preparing to move towards the new targets. You can always hear new goals continuously”, he said.

Turkish president stressed that the nation without target would not have the prospect: "You will see Turkey in 2053 and 2071 years. Our goal is to include Turkey in top 10 developed countries of the world in terms of democracy and economics."