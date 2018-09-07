 Top
    Close photo mode

    Erdoğan: Turkey is no longer able to accept refugees from Syria

    “Situation in the Syrian Idlib approaches to the point of risk

    Baku. September 7th. REPORT.AZ / "Turkey is no longer able to accept refugees from Syria".

    Report informs that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the due statement at a trilateral meeting with Iranian and Russian colleagues in Tehran.

    He also stressed that the operation of the Syrian army in Idlib could lead to a humanitarian disaster. "The situation in the Syrian Idlib has approached to the point of risk, this region is important for Turkey's security," he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi