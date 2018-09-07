Erdoğan: Turkey is no longer able to accept refugees from Syria

Baku. September 7th. REPORT.AZ / "Turkey is no longer able to accept refugees from Syria".

Report informs that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the due statement at a trilateral meeting with Iranian and Russian colleagues in Tehran.

He also stressed that the operation of the Syrian army in Idlib could lead to a humanitarian disaster. "The situation in the Syrian Idlib has approached to the point of risk, this region is important for Turkey's security," he added.