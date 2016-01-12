Erdoğan: Sultanahmet blast caused by Syrian suicide bomber

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said that the blast which took place in Istanbul's Sultanahmet Square and killed 10 people was caused by a Syrian suicide bomber, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Speaking to ambassadors at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Erdoğan expressed his condolences for those who died in the explosion, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He also said that there were foreign citizens among the dead.

"This incident once again has shown us that we have to stay united against terrorism" Erdoğan said, and added that Turkey will continue to have a determined stance against terrorism.