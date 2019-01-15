Erdogan specifies details of telephone conversation with Trump

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "US President Donald Trump's message in a social network disappointed both me and my friends," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Report informs citing Aksham that speaking at the meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan reminded that he had discussed the Syrian issue with Trump over phone on January 14: "We had a constructive dialogue. Donald Trump confirmed the pullout of US troops from Syria. He spoke of the 20-mile distance as a security zone, which means a security area in a depth of over 30 km. I informed him that we open our arms to the Syrian refugees regardless of their religious and ethnic groups, while PKK/YPG - PYD terrorists inflict reprisals on all ethnic and religious groups. I also informed that we presented the respective reports to the respective parties. We agreed that we need to move faster to realize our goals in bringing the trade turnover between the United States and Turkey to $75 bn."

A few days ago US President Donald Trump threatened with economic sanctions against Turkey.