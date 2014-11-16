Erdoğan meets Ezidis

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with 15 representatives of the Ezidis who escaped ISIL cruelties in Iraq and have taken a refuge in Turkey.

The Ezidis requested Erdoğan that the Syrian and Iraqi refugees be allowed to benefit from health, education and social support programs in Turkey, informs Report citing TRT.

Erdoğan said that they were having an open door policy for their neigbours and carefully following the policy of no forced deportations or entry refusals. They had been applying a policy stressing on principles, consciousness and human values since the beginning of the crises in Syria and Iraq.