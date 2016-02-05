Erdoğan: It is not possible to block the refugee flow without stopping the airstrikes

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday stopping the refugee flow is not possible without a halt to the continued airstrikes by Russia and the Assad regime against Syrian civilians, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Speaking in a press conference with Ecuadorian counterpart Rafael Correa, Erdoğan commented on the suspension of the peace talks until February 25 and said thousands of civilians were headed towards Turkey following the airstrikes on Aleppo while the talks in Geneva were underway.

"Our European friends want us to stop the refugee flow, is there any other choice for civilians in Aleppo but flee when they are under Russia's heavy bombardment?" Erdoğan said.

The president added that it is not possible to block the refugee flow or reach a political solution in Geneva without stopping the airstrikes against civilians.

Some 70,000 Syrians in the northern province of Aleppo are on the move, and seek refuge in neighbouring Turkey after the offensive carried out by the Assad Regime. Around 10,000 refugees are currently waiting at the Kilis border.