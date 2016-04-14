Erdoğan: 'I am neither Sunnite, nor Shia'

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I am neither Sunnite, nor Shia."

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on Thursday at the 13th OIC Islamic Summit Conference held in Istanbul.

Erdoğan also said that terrorist organizations who attack and kill innocent people under the name of Islam and Muslims cannot be representatives of a sacred religion.

"Because ours is a religion of peace" he added.

"Sectarianism and racism lie at the base of all issues."