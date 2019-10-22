Erdoğan accuses Iran of betrayal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly criticized Iran.

Report informs that at a press conference before leaving for Russia, Erdogan said Iran reacted differently to Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

"I was concerned about some of the statements coming from Iran. Iran can see the position of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on its nuclear arsenal looking back to 15-20 years ago. The whole world knows my position. Unfortunately, Iran has given various reactions to our Operation Peace Spring. Of course, the statement come not from Iranian President Hasan Rouhani. But those who make such expressions had to be silenced. We are one of the three countries that have signed the Sochi treaty. How can a country that has signed a document and is part of the same process betray others? All these actions are wrong. Therefore, I strongly condemn them for their reactions to the Operation Peace Spring. How will we continue a stage that started with the Astana process and continues with the Sochi agreement? " the Turkish president said.