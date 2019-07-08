Earthquake hits Iran, dead and injured reported - UPDATED

One person was killed and 20 wounded as a result of the earthquake in south-west of Iran. Report informs referring to Tasnim.

***12:04

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in western Iran.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

According to seismologists, the shocks were recorded at 7:00 UTC (11:00 Baku time), seismic center located at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 37 kilometers southeast of the city of Masjed Soleyman and 87 kilometers from the city of Ahvaz.

Information about the destruction and the victims have not been received yet.