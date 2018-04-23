 Top
    Close photo mode

    Detained opposition leader freed in Armenia

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Leader of the "My Step" Movement Nikol Pashinyan, was released.

    Report informs referring to the Sputnik, he was dismissed as a result of negotiations with Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister, Karen Karapetyan.

    "The logic of our activity has not changed. We will hold a protest in Republic Square this evening. Until that time, I should to get introduced with the situation. Then, I will make a decision. The arrested supporters of the Movement must be released", Pashinyan stressed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi