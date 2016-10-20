Turkish Deputy Premier: We will consider an attack on Bashiqa as attack on Turkey

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ An attack on Bashiqa base will be considered as aggression against Ankara.

Report informs referring to Milliyyet daily, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and Government spokesperson Numan Kurtulmuş said.

Deputy Prime Minister answered to the question "Will Turkey enter into the territory by land if Bashiqa base will attacked?": "Attack on Bashiqa base will be considered as aggression against Ankara".

Notably, Turkey's military base is located near the Bashiqa zone in Mosul province of northern Iraq.