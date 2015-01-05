Decrease in number of Georgian population observed

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ There is a decrease in the number of Gergian population. Report informs referring to Gereogian media, the head of Census of Population and Demography Service, Paata Savishvili said in his interview with local media.

"Unfortunately, we observe the trend of a decrease in the number of population. We are reducing. In comparison with the result of 2002, the probable number of population has decreased," he stated.

According to him, the official results of population census will be announced at the end of April: "Many experts say that Georgian population became old. How real is this threat will be known after the census."