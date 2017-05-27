Death toll in Sri Lanka floods reaches 100 people

© Reuters

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the floods in Sri Lanka caused by torrential rains reached 100 people, another 100 are reported missing, 200,000 people left in disaster zone, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"About 200,000 people, that is 52,000 families were struck by disaster in 14 districts. 100 persons are reported dead and 99 missing, Center for Emergency Response says.

Sri Lanka has already appealed to the UN and countries of South Asia for help in eliminating the wildlife consequences. Heavy rains on island continue for the second day.