Davutoğlu: Domestic production will be Turkey's defense priority

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Domestic production will be a priority of the defense industry of Turkey."

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Turkish Defense İndustry in Ankara.

Prime Minister said that during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the defense industry new projects worth a total of 5.9 bln USD were approved. 4.5 bln USD of these projects accounted for the local production.

Davutoğlu also said that this year in Turkey will start production of infantry rifle and important steps taken in the issue of the creation of an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with missiles.