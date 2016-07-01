Date of resumption of charter flights from Russia to Turkey named

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Charter flights from Russia to Turkey will be resumed on July 7.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation said.

According to the agency, a total of 17 flights will be carried out.

Instruction for the lifting of restrictions on charter flights between the two countries should be given by the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia). Russian companies, did not wait for permission and agencies have included Turkey in the list of selling areas, Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) said.