Cost of living in Armenia increased by 20% over last four years

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 4 years cost of living in Armenia increased by more than 20%.Compared with 2010, inflation stood at 20.6%. Report informs, Armenian newspaper "Chorrord Ishkhanutyun" writes about this referring to the National Statistical Service of Armenia.The publication also notes that these figures do not take into account the sharp depreciation of the Armenian dram in the last days.

The newspaper notes that in the last 16 days dram depreciated by more than 10%.Approximately equally increased the prices of many essential commodities.