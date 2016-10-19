CIS countries to hold joint anti-terror training

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member states will hold anti-terror training in Tajikistan in 2017.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the training’s goal is improvement of cooperation among security teams and intelligence services of member states for revelation and prevention of recruitment activities of international terrorist organizations in social media.

Head of CIS Antiterrorism Center Andrey Novikov stated that location for trainings was selected taking into account current geopolitical situation and high level of terrorist threat in Central Asia.

According to him, parties are discussing to agree members of teams to participate in training.