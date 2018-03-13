Çavuşoğlu: Russian and Turkish presidents to attend Akkuyu NPP groundbreaking

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will take part in laying foundation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP)."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said addressing students and teachers of Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"In early April, the foundation of the first nuclear power plant Akkuyu in Turkey will be laid, where two presidents will present (Russia and Turkey - ed. Report)", Çavuşoğlu said.

According to him, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place within the framework of the Turkish-Russian Council for Higher Cooperation, which will be held on April 3-4.

The minister added that Russian-Turkish relations are developing dynamically.

Notably, Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is being constructed under the Russian project, which includes the construction and commissioning of four reactors with a total capacity of 4800 MW. The project cost is estimated at $ 20 bln.

The plant will be built in Mersin province on the Mediterranean coast. The task completion date is 2021.