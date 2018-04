© AFP

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 11 passengers were killed and 28 others injured after a bus rolled over into a valley near Jajrood town in the northeast of Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Report informs citing the IRNA agency.

The accident happened early hours of the morning when the driver of the bus lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.