    Blast hits health centre near Turkey-Syria border, several wounded

    Turkey's Haberturk newspaper said two people were killed and two wounded after the blast

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several people were wounded on Monday after an explosion rocked a health center near a school in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, a government official said, while some local media reports said two people were killed.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the authorities were investigating whether the blast was caused by a mortar shell from Syria, the official told Reuters.

    Turkey's Haberturk newspaper said two people were killed and four wounded after the blast and that it was caused by a shell fired from Syria landing in a school garden.

