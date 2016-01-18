Blast hits health centre near Turkey-Syria border, several wounded

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several people were wounded on Monday after an explosion rocked a health center near a school in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, a government official said, while some local media reports said two people were killed.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the authorities were investigating whether the blast was caused by a mortar shell from Syria, the official told Reuters.

Turkey's Haberturk newspaper said two people were killed and four wounded after the blast and that it was caused by a shell fired from Syria landing in a school garden.