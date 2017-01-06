Berat Albayrak: US committed cyber-attack to our power system

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Cyber-attack mainly from the US was committed to the Turkish electric power system on January 5.

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said.

"Large part of Istanbul's electricity demand is meet at the expense of Anadolu. 7 power lines were broken in Sakarya for the first time in history. 38 high-voltage electric poles knocked down, towers of over 250 poles broken off. Wind speed of 70 km/h allows to show reason as a disaster".

Cyber-attack mainly from the US was committed yesterday. Therefore, we must carry out relevant measures. However, there is no risk to energy and electricity production," the minister said.