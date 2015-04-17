Belarus President to visit Georgia

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Georgia on April 23-24.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the Georgian Foreign Ministry spokesman David Kereselidzei said about it.

According to him, Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Georgian President Georgi Margelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the chairman of Parliament David Usupashvili during the visit.

The representative of the Ministry stated that along with Lukashenko, Belarus businessmen will visit Georgia too. The president is also expected to go to Batumi.

The visit is carried out on the initiative of the Belarusian side.