Azerbaijan to attend in rescue exercises in Kazakhstan

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ / International exercises of rescue services of the Caspian States "TENIZ-2018" will be held in Mangistau region of Kazakhstan on August 2-3, Report informs citing the IA Kazinform.

Employees of rescue services of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkmenistan will take part in the exercises.

The purpose of the exercise is to improve the interaction of rescue services of the Caspian States in response to emergency situations in the Caspian Sea and border areas, improving the efficiency of the use of forces and means in their joint actions.

Rescue units of the Caspian States will work together to eliminate emergency situations, demonstrate the ability to search for and rescue people in distress at sea, to provide first aid to the victims, to evacuate them from the water on board of rescue vessel with the use of special rescue technologies.