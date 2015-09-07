Austrian President pays visit to Iran

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian President Heinz Fischer visited Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs citing foreign media.

Austrian President Heinz Fischer hailed Iran as the Middle East’s top power with a major role in the settlement of the conflicts in the region.

He will be the first head of a western state to visit Iran for many years. Fischer’s visit comes against a backdrop of global enthusiasm for closer ties with Iran after finalization of the text of a lasting nuclear deal between Tehran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) in Vienna, Austria.

The Austrian president, whose country played host to many rounds of marathon nuclear negotiations between Iran and the six powers, has written an Op-Ed article in Iranian daily ‘Iran’ on Monday.

Fischer has shown enthusiasm for the trip to Iran, expressing the confidence that the visit would bring the two Iranian and Austrian nations closer together.

The European president said a high-ranking delegation of Austria’s economic, scientific and cultural officials are going to accompany him in the visit.

Mr. Fischer said the conclusion of diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program has raised hopes for resolving other issues as well, such as the bloody conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Acknowledging Iran as the top regional power, Fischer said the Islamic Republic can play a major role in the settlement of those issues.