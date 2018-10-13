Audio of Jamal Khashoggi’s apparent killing recorded in his Apple Watch

Baku. 13 October.REPORT.AZ/ Before entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, journalist Jamal Khashoggi gave his iPhone to his fiancé and switched the Apple Watch to the recording regime.

Report informs citing Sabah that Turkish law enforcement agencies reported.

It was reported that Apple Watch, of the missing journalist, was synchronized with a smartphone: "As a result, the audio record of the discussion, torture and journalist's murder was sent to the iPhone, and then automatically downloaded to the Apple iGloud application."

It was noted that Saudi Arabia's intelligence tried to delete all the notes when they saw the watch on journalist's arm. However, some records could not be deleted. The next investigation revealed that the journalist was killed.

Notably, on October 2, Notably, Jamal Khashoggi, a high-profile journalist of Washington Post disappeared after entering the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in İstanbul.