Armenian parliamentary session failed

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 11th session of the 5th convocation of the Armenian parliament has failed due to the low turnout.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, a total of 16 MPs have registered to attend the session.
According to the information, 66 deputies shall attend to hold a session.
Notably, the parliamentary session has also failed on March 20-23 due to lack of quorum.
First session of the new Armenian parliament will be held on April 27.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook