    Armenian parliamentary session failed

    Only 16 MPs registered to attend session

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 11th session of the 5th convocation of the Armenian parliament has failed due to the low turnout.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, a total of 16 MPs have registered to attend the session.

    According to the information, 66 deputies shall attend to hold a session.

    Notably, the parliamentary session has also failed on March 20-23 due to lack of quorum.

    First session of the new Armenian parliament will be held on April 27. 

