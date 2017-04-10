Armenian parliamentary session failed

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 11th session of the 5th convocation of the Armenian parliament has failed due to the low turnout.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, a total of 16 MPs have registered to attend the session.

According to the information, 66 deputies shall attend to hold a session.

Notably, the parliamentary session has also failed on March 20-23 due to lack of quorum.

First session of the new Armenian parliament will be held on April 27.