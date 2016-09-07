Armenian parliament to abolish human rights commission

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia plans to abolish two parliamentary committees.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, according to the new regulations of the Parliament of Armenia, the number of parliamentary committees could be reduced from 12 to 10.

Governance intends to reduce the European Integration Commission and Human Rights Commission.

The first commission will be attached to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the second - to the Committee on State and Legal Affairs.