Armenian parliament postponed a hearing about the murder of a family in Gyumri

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian parliament has postponed a hearing in connection with the murder of a family in Gyumri. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the Commission on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia adopted a similar decision in connection with the death of the little Sergei Avetisyan.

The original hearing in Parliament in Armenia were scheduled for 20 January.

Six-month Sergei Avetisyan died on January 19.

At dawn on January 12 offender shot six family members of Avetisyan in Gyumri. Russian soldier Valery Permyakov accused in murder.

Due to the misfire, offender tried to stab S. Avetisyan with bayonet.