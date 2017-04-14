Armenian opposition intends to annul results of parliamentary elections

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian opposition today will appeal against results of the parliamentary elections held in the country on April 2 in the Constitutional Court, Report informs citing the TASS.

Representatives of the bloc of parties "Armenian National Congress - People's Party of Armenia" (ANC-NPA) said that they will hand in an upcoming hearing to the highest court of the country in next few hours a statement on invalidating the results of the voting.

"Undoubtedly, we will turn to the Constitutional Court," said the head of the ANC faction Levon Zurabyan in the outgoing composition of the National Assembly.

In accordance with the law, it is possible to appeal the results of the popular vote only today, on the fifth day after the announcement of the results of the voting, until 18:00.

According to the official results of the elections, the Republican Party of Armenia headed by President Serzh Sargsyan won the victory. This party received 58 out of 105 mandates in the parliament of the new, sixth convocation. Three more political forces - centrist parties of "Tsarukyan" (31 mandates) and "Elk" ("Way out") (9 mandates), as well as the left-nationalist party "Dashnaktsutyun" (7 mandates) passed the legislature.

The ANC-NPA bloc headed by the first president of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, won 1.6% of the vote and took 7th place.