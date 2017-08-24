Armenian lawyers to go on strike

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tens of lawyers in Armenia will call a strike on September 13.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

The reason of the strike is personal searches at the entrance of the court building. Over 100 solicitors are expected to take part in the strike.

“Notably, personal searches have caused indignation, especially after the case of the “Sasna Tsrer” armed group was submitted to the Court. They claim that it is not an inspection, it is a search. Therefore, several lawyers have not been able to enter the courtroom, as they refuse to open their bags,” Haykakan Zhamanak writes.

Advocate Migran Pogosyan, who is going to participate in the strike, noted in a conversation with the newspaper’s correspondent, the judicial system represented by judicial executors will present illegal requirements to advocates, and solicitors need to demonstrate solidarity on this issue.