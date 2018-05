Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The artillery servicemen of Armenian army who fired at training exercises, have mistakenly bombed their military units.

Report informs, due to the incompetence of the mortar crew, a missile fell into the Armenia's regiment located in the direction of the occupied Askeran settlement of Azerbaijan.

Although no reports were given about the deceased and injured, a criminal case was filed.

Investigation is underway.