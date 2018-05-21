Armenian air defense forces to be equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems "Thor"

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ / Armenian air defense forces will be equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems "Thor" in the coming months. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Deputy head of the Armenian air defense Department, Artur Poghosyan said.

According to him, the "Thor" system is a modern anti – aircraft missile system, which can automatically, even without the participation of staff, fight against air attacks of any spectrum, including high-precision missiles.