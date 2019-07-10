Armenia left without electricity due to TPP accident UPDATED

Metro passengers are evacuated in the capital of Armenia after a power failure

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan warned about possible power cuts across the country due to the accident at the Thermal Power Plant, Report informs citing the Armenian media. "At the moment we have an accident in the energy system. The Yerevan TPP and thefifth block of the Hrazdan TPP are disconnected. Power outages are possible throughout the country. Work is underway to solve the problem until 19:00, "T.Avinyan wrote on Facebook.

***14:36

The evacuation of metro passengers is underway in the capital of Armenia after a massive power failure, Report informs citing Interfax.

Power outages are observed everywhere in Yerevan. Telephone and Internet work intermittently.

Electric Networks of Armenia reported that they are testing the system to determine the cause of the problems.