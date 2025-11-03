Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Armenia expects trade with Türkiye to triple after border reopening

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 18:58
    Armenia expects trade with Türkiye to triple after border reopening

    The reopening of the Armenia–Türkiye border is expected to triple trade turnover between the two countries, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's National Security Council, said at an international conference in Brussels, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Grigoryan referenced research conducted by the Amberd Institute, which suggests that opening the borders could bring mutual benefits to both nations and their economies, potentially increasing trade turnover between Armenia and Türkiye by 200%. He noted that using Turkish territory could shorten trade routes between Armenia and Eastern Europe by 10–25%, and between Armenia and Central Europe by 5–15%.

    The secretary also touched upon the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and the initialing of a peace agreement in Washington with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, highlighting that this process has had a positive impact on the country's economy.

    "In May-August of 2025, Armenia recorded significant growth in the tourism sector. For example, in June, over 215,000 tourists visited Armenia, marking a 19% increase compared to 2024. We attribute this growth to the announcement in March that negotiations on the text of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan had concluded. The 10.5% rise in the economic activity index for September also points to the possible impact of the August 8 statement. This proves that peace drives business, innovation, and prosperity," he emphasized.

