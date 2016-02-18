 Top
    Ankara explosion kills 28, injures 61

    An initial report from the city’s governor suggests three military-owned vehicles and a private vehicle were hit Wednesday evening

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion which hit military-owned vehicles in central Ankara has killed least 28 people and wounded 61 more, Report informs, Turkish Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmush has said.

    An initial report from the city’s governor suggests three military-owned vehicles and a private vehicle were hit Wednesday evening.

    Anadolu Agency reporters at the scene say the blast occurred in Merasim Street which connects Dikmen Street to Inonu Boulevard and is close to Turkish General Staff and parliament buildings.

