    Ambassador: Ukrainian visa-free regime with Europe will grow tourist flow in country

    Mishchenko: In fact this is an assessment of our reforms

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visa-free regime of Ukraine with Europe will result in growth of tourist flow to the country.

    Report informs, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Mishchenko told a news conference.

    "I think this is a political decision. In fact, this is an assessment of our reforms, conducted in difficult times by the leadership of the country. We have fulfilled the criteria demanded from us", Mishchenko said.

    According to him, visa-free regime will increase number of tourists from Ukraine to Europe.

    "On the other hand, interest of European tourists in Ukraine is increasing, growth is expected", ambassador added.

