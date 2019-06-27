 Top

All those detained during the rally in Tbilisi released

All those detained during the rally in Tbilisi released
© Foto: "Report"

Georgian authorities have released from custody all those detained at a protest rally in Tbilisi on the night of June 21, Report's local bureau informs.

It should be noted that this was one of the demands of protest actions near the parliament, which are currently ongoing.

Previously, the requirements for the resignation of Georgian Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and the holding of the next parliamentary elections under the proportional system were met. Thus, one more thing remains - the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Georgi Gakharia.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi