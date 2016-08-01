 Top
    All members of armed group detained in Yerevan, territory of PPS regiment freed

    20 terrorists arrested

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-terrorist operations, carried out on July 30-31 to free the territory of Yerevan police patrol service (PPS), have been completed.

    Report informs citing newsarmenia.am, the statement of Armenian National Security Service declares.

    'Special forces of Armenian law-enforcement bodies systematically and coordinately forced the armed groups members lay down their arms and surrender to the government. 20 terrorists arrested. Territory of the police patrol service completely freed', the NSS statement declares. 

