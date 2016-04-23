​Ali Huseynov: Over the entire period of independence Azerbaijan didn't attempt to rewrite history of Great Patriotic War

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Changes of the political system do not give any reason to rewrite the history of Great Patriotic War (GPW).

Report informs, it was stated by deputy of Milli Majlis, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary group of friendship Ali Huseynov, speaking at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku on the occasion of holding a test on GPW.

"In some CIS and Eastern European countries there have been attempts to rewrite history. Over the entire period of the independent Azerbaijan, such a thing never happened here", said Huseynov.

According to him, today the whole world, Europe, the Azerbaijani people remember this tragedy. "Every year we celebrate the Victory Day in the country on 9 May," he said.

In turn, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Valentin Denisov stressed that celebrating May 9 is a common historical tradition between Russians and Azerbaijanis. "We live today in different countries, but there is no Azerbaijani or single Russian family not touched by the war", he added.

Deputy Russian Ambassador in Baku Qudsi Osmanov stressed that if people do not know their past, they will never be able to build their future.

"The Great Patriotic War is our common history that unites us. We will not let anyone to rewrite our history, no one can steal our common victory", said Osmanov.