AKP spokesman: Turkey may vote in April referendum next year

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ A referendum for presidential management system may be held in April of next year.

Report informs, Secretary General of Turkey's AKP (Justice and Development Party) Hayati Yazıcı told NTV channel.

According to him, amendments to 12-15 articles of Constitution are proposed.

“The draft will be submitted to Turkish parliament in January, 2017.

Referendum to vote amendments to Constitution may take place in April”, the AKP spokesman noted.