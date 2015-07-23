After Iran deal, EU's Mogherini to visit Tehran

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Tehran on Tuesday following the West's nuclear deal with Iran, also going to Saudi Arabia in her first official visit to the two regional powers, Report informs citing foreign media.

Mogherini's first stop will be Saudi Arabia on Monday, where she will meet officials including the country's new foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, with whom she is expected to discuss regional issues following the July 14 nuclear accord with Iran.Mogherini will then go on to Iran, where she will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif and other senior officials.

Mogherini follows on from German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel's visit to Iran at the start of this week, the first senior figure from a large Western government to visit the country since the deal. France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and other European foreign ministers are due to travel there soon.