Actions of protest against increase of electric tariffs held in Tbilisi

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dozens of members of the opposition "United National Movement" held a protest in front of the home of former prime minister, leader of the coalition "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili due to the increase in electricity tariffs.

Report referring to the "Georgia-Online", the protesters protested d the energy policy of the government and demanded the implementation of election promises "Georgian Dream".

"Instead of the promise of halving the electricity tariff, it is, on the contrary, it is growing. Now, they raised the tariff for light, tomorrow to raise tariffs for water, gas, we are afraid of each new day, "- said one of the protesters.

According to the deputy head of the Tbilisi organization "National Movement" Nika Melia, the current government has excluded from the database of socially unprotected tens of thousands of people, depriving them of benefits in the payment of electricity and other utilities.